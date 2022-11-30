Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 11,207 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Visionary Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,207 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDYV. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1,644.6% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,173,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,345 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $48,836,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 64.7% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,452,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,875,000 after purchasing an additional 570,685 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 509.8% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 355,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,037,000 after acquiring an additional 297,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,265,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,552,000 after acquiring an additional 207,953 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $67.22 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $73.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.85 and a 200 day moving average of $63.69.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

