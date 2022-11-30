Visionary Wealth Advisors Reduces Stock Position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Visionary Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned about 0.10% of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IHAK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 128,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after buying an additional 60,742 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 15,061 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 25,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IHAK opened at $34.45 on Wednesday. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $31.29 and a 1 year high of $46.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.81.

