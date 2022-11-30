Visionary Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 36,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 21,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $48.24 on Wednesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $51.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.77.
