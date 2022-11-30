Visionary Wealth Advisors Makes New $420,000 Investment in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:NAPR)

Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:NAPR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned about 0.72% of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 89,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 20,589 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth $2,760,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 95.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 12,130 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 245.7% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter worth about $824,000.

Get Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of NAPR opened at $34.97 on Wednesday. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April has a 12 month low of $32.41 and a 12 month high of $39.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.12.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.