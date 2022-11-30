Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $464,000 Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,855 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,886,717,000 after buying an additional 1,213,767 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 557.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,671 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,194,000 after purchasing an additional 802,645 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $28,509,000. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $25,462,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,060,570 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $38,334,000 after purchasing an additional 525,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LUV. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Argus cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.76.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $87,457.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,058.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

LUV stock opened at $39.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $50.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.94 and its 200 day moving average is $37.70.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

