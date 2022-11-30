Visionary Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 467.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the first quarter worth $108,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 31.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 122,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 29,232 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 142.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 125,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 73,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 44.7% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 96,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 29,879 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BLOK opened at $16.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.00. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 1 year low of $15.99 and a 1 year high of $57.23.

