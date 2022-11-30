Visionary Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 13,220 Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Truist Financial by 436.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 47,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 38,424 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in Truist Financial by 51.8% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 7,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 18.2% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 9,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Truist Financial by 64.9% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.09.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $45.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.93. The company has a market cap of $60.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 47.71%.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

