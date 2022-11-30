Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Lowered by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC lessened its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,827 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 7,648.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 78,476 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its stake in Visa by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Price Performance

Shares of Visa stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.54. 123,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,748,283. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $396.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.40.

Visa Cuts Dividend

Visa announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.14.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.