Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Nordea Investment Management AB’s 9th Largest Position

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,627,247 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 564,894 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.3% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.24% of Visa worth $896,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Visa by 18.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 264,959 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $58,760,000 after acquiring an additional 41,771 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth $2,717,000. Markel Corp grew its holdings in Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 0.9% during the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 6.1% during the first quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,621 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.05. 148,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,748,283. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $395.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.14.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

