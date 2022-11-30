Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 5,217 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 56,733 shares.The stock last traded at $185.96 and had previously closed at $189.20.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRTS. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $268.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $142.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 13.06 and a current ratio of 13.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.81.
Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.
