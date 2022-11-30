Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 5,217 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 56,733 shares.The stock last traded at $185.96 and had previously closed at $189.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRTS. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $268.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $142.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Virtus Investment Partners Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 13.06 and a current ratio of 13.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Investment Partners

About Virtus Investment Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 3,020.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,851 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after buying an additional 76,324 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 896,632 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $215,182,000 after purchasing an additional 48,669 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,188,513 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $285,232,000 after purchasing an additional 27,115 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 247.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,106 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 18,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 266.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 23,824 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 17,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

