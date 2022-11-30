Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 5,414 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,414 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 206.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,790,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,368 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,548.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 688,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,282,000 after purchasing an additional 646,475 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,441,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,339,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,955,000 after acquiring an additional 266,226 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 13.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,185,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,149,000 after acquiring an additional 257,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.

Insider Transactions at Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $269,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,661.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $541,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,830,605.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $269,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,661.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,850 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $57.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 5.97 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.22. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $57.67.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.