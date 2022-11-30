Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 417 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 476.2% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 87.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $223.00 to $299.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.18.

Insider Activity at Biogen

Biogen Price Performance

In related news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,058,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BIIB opened at $291.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $271.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.82. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $307.53.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 21.31%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

See Also

