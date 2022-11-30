Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 42,735 CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 42,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleichroeder LP grew its position in CTI BioPharma by 1,443.9% during the 1st quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 3,859,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609,707 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CTI BioPharma by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,599,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,810,000 after purchasing an additional 228,600 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its position in CTI BioPharma by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after purchasing an additional 766,171 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in CTI BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,555,000. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC grew its position in CTI BioPharma by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 1,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CTIC shares. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of CTI BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTIC opened at $5.78 on Wednesday. CTI BioPharma Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $7.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.79.

In related news, CFO David Kirske sold 22,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $136,003.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,913 shares in the company, valued at $101,816.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO David Kirske sold 22,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $136,003.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,913 shares in the company, valued at $101,816.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Metzger sold 91,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $510,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 496,533 shares of company stock worth $3,052,476. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

