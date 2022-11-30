Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Purchases 422 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. Capital International Investors lifted its position in BeiGene by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,055,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,378,000 after purchasing an additional 711,396 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in BeiGene by 8.7% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,031,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,490,000 after purchasing an additional 322,645 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in BeiGene by 301.5% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 308,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,999,000 after purchasing an additional 231,976 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in BeiGene by 77.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 414,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,169,000 after purchasing an additional 180,470 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in BeiGene by 67.3% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 383,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,388,000 after purchasing an additional 154,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $296.00 target price on shares of BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of BeiGene to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.50.

BeiGene Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at BeiGene

BGNE stock opened at $179.86 on Wednesday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $118.18 and a 52 week high of $368.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.54.

In other news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 1,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total value of $417,548.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,629,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,994,897.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 30,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $4,684,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,070,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,885,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 1,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total transaction of $417,548.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,629,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,994,897.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,507 shares of company stock worth $10,273,368 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

