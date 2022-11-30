Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Purchases 3,870 Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $51,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $145,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 91.2% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,579 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Price Performance

EFT stock opened at $11.48 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $15.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average of $11.83.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Announces Dividend

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.