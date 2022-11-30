Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $270,000 Stock Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 191.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

SRPT opened at $117.10 on Wednesday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.28 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 4.36.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($1.73). The business had revenue of $230.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.55 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Stephen Mayo sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total transaction of $94,311.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Stephen Mayo sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total transaction of $94,311.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Andrew Chambers acquired 57,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.43 per share, for a total transaction of $5,962,953.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,178 shares in the company, valued at $11,297,028.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $100.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $152.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $104.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.91.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

