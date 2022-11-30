Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $260,000 Stock Holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,986 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 387,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 55,614 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,917,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,864,000 after purchasing an additional 75,804 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 14,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Yarlagadda S. Babu sold 31,515 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $437,428.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 298,541 shares in the company, valued at $4,143,749.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.1 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BCRX stock opened at $12.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.17. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $19.99.

BCRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.