Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Grows Stock Position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned about 0.26% of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $589,000. Claybrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 63,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 34,710 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 6,092 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC stock opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average of $3.62. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $4.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -46.81%.

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

