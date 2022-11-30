VirtualMeta (VMA) Trading Up 0.1% This Week

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One VirtualMeta token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VirtualMeta has a total market capitalization of $61.39 million and $5.09 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VirtualMeta has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VirtualMeta Profile

VirtualMeta’s launch date was March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. VirtualMeta’s official website is vmeta.studio. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VirtualMeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.02669075 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

