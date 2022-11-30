Virtu Financial LLC Takes $1.97 Million Position in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 68,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.89% of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter worth about $411,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 20.0% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter worth about $310,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 785.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 150,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,366,000 after buying an additional 133,863 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 70.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 114,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 47,302 shares during the period. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FAZ stock opened at $17.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.11. Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $32.59.

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares Profile

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.