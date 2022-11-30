Virtu Financial LLC Takes $1.66 Million Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,919 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 5.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 20.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3.7% in the second quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 17,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total transaction of $609,187.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,707,650.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total transaction of $735,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,790,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total transaction of $609,187.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,707,650.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,962 shares of company stock worth $4,911,107 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Albemarle Trading Up 0.9 %

Several research firms have recently commented on ALB. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, September 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.37.

NYSE ALB opened at $272.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $277.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.41. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $169.93 and a 12 month high of $334.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 20.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 11.98%.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

See Also

