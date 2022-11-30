Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 73.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,671,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Constellation Brands news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,671,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,704,167 shares of company stock worth $1,124,624,686 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of STZ stock opened at $251.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 818.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.41. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $207.59 and a one year high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,032.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STZ. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.79.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

