Virtu Financial LLC Invests $2.07 Million in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 4.9% during the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 3.6% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 11.3% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.1% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MKTX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on MarketAxess from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on MarketAxess from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on MarketAxess from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.30.

MarketAxess Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $256.08 on Wednesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.44 and a twelve month high of $422.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $242.57 and a 200 day moving average of $257.26.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $172.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

MarketAxess Profile

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.