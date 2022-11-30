Virtu Financial LLC Grows Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 183.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,213 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,383 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACM. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,473,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,028 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,010,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,029,000 after purchasing an additional 156,072 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of AECOM by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,478,000 after purchasing an additional 972,449 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,576,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,053,000 after buying an additional 231,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,388,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,619,000 after buying an additional 43,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on AECOM in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on AECOM from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $83.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.38. AECOM has a 52 week low of $60.74 and a 52 week high of $84.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.34.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. AECOM’s payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

