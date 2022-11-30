Virtu Financial LLC Buys 25,319 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 683.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,319 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in General Electric by 736.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:GE opened at $84.94 on Wednesday. General Electric has a 52 week low of $59.93 and a 52 week high of $103.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.75.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on General Electric from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Electric from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on General Electric from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

