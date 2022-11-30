Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 177,858 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 177,858 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 223.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,948,300 shares of the airline’s stock worth $100,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 17.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 92,597 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 14,013 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the second quarter valued at $136,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 34.4% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 73,050 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 18,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 17.5% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 108,958 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 16,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAL. Citigroup decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on American Airlines Group to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Trading Down 0.1 %

In other American Airlines Group news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $176,806.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,633.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $14.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.18. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $21.42.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The airline reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.99) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.