Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 39,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 591.5% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 21,038 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on DAR. StockNews.com began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.60.

NYSE DAR opened at $71.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.71 and a 12 month high of $87.59.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

