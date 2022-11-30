Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 27,871 FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of FIGS in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of FIGS by 96.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 168,300 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FIGS by 6,170.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 59,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 58,743 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of FIGS by 340.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 971,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,851,000 after acquiring an additional 750,729 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of FIGS by 104.2% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FIGS traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,719,415. FIGS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $34.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.13, a P/E/G ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.07.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on FIGS to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on FIGS from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on FIGS to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of FIGS in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on FIGS from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FIGS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.43.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

