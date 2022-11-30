Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Purchases New Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 31.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 40,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,223,000 after buying an additional 9,620 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 21.5% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 13.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 10.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 59,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,784,000 after buying an additional 5,578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.33.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

NYSE TRV traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $185.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,865. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.40 and a 1 year high of $189.53. The company has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.66.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.14). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 27.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 14,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.61, for a total value of $2,570,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,197,194.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.61, for a total transaction of $2,570,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,197,194.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total value of $945,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,581,021.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,251 shares of company stock valued at $12,739,406 in the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

