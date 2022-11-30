Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Invests $292,000 in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on FOUR shares. UBS Group started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Shift4 Payments to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.64.

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

FOUR stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.39. 2,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,521. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 98.84 and a beta of 1.45. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $66.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.58.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $196.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.35 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 1.97%. As a group, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

