Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Buys Shares of 8,142 Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 44.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 103.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.68. 2,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,225,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $89.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.06.

In other news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 16,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $529,274.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,175.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXAS. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.86.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

