Virginia Boulet Acquires 30,000 Shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Stock

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) Director Virginia Boulet acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $29,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 243,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,597.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Velodyne Lidar Price Performance

NASDAQ VLDR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.98. 5,605,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,175,015. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $5.72. The company has a market capitalization of $233.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average is $1.17.

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

Institutional Trading of Velodyne Lidar

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 654.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 16,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

VLDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $0.85 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.44.

(Get Rating)

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers surround-view lidar for autonomous vehicles, drones, security, mobile robots, and mapping applications; and solid state lidar for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous applications. The company also provides Vella Development Kit that provides access to lidar-based perception software paired with sensors; Intelligent Infrastructure Solution for monitoring traffic networks and public spaces to generate real-time data analytics and predictions for enhancing traffic and crowd flow efficiency; and Vella software solution, a data curation software platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.