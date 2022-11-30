Vimian Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:VIMGF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vimian Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:VIMGF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays lowered Vimian Group AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get Vimian Group AB (publ) alerts:

Vimian Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

VIMGF remained flat at 3.20 during trading on Tuesday. Vimian Group AB has a 12 month low of 3.20 and a 12 month high of 3.63.

Vimian Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Vimian Group AB (publ) engages in the animal health business worldwide. It operates through Specialty Pharma, MedTech, Diagnostics, and Veterinary Services segments. The company offers proprietary diagnostics, prescription, and non-prescription treatments for preventive care and treatment of chronic conditions for companion animals under the Nextmune brand name; and molecular and immunodiagnostic solutions that are used by laboratories for veterinary specific applications with a focus on livestock and companion animal health markets under the Indical Bioscience brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vimian Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimian Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.