VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the October 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF stock opened at $39.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.58. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $34.52 and a 12 month high of $42.61.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 345.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 5,037 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $596,000.

