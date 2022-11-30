VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the October 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF stock opened at $39.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.58. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $34.52 and a 12 month high of $42.61.
VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF
