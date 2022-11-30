VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 588.9% from the October 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 53.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 21.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

Shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $29.29. The company had a trading volume of 53 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.45. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $34.07.

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.