Verge (XVG) Achieves Market Cap of $41.99 Million

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Verge has a total market capitalization of $41.99 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Verge has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,953.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.02 or 0.00466112 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 87.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003252 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00022244 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00119763 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.23 or 0.00827150 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.92 or 0.00671988 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005934 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.50 or 0.00250694 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,514,522,563 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

