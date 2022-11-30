Verasity (VRA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $9.55 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 29th. One Verasity token can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Verasity has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. Verasity has a total market cap of $32.81 million and approximately $9.55 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005953 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001268 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00013110 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

