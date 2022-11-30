Venus BUSD Reaches Market Capitalization of $58.60 Million (vBUSD)

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. One Venus BUSD token can now be bought for about $0.0217 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus BUSD has a total market cap of $58.60 million and $37.74 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Venus BUSD has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Venus BUSD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,129.52 or 0.06708638 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.88 or 0.00510070 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,222.61 or 0.31019037 BTC.

About Venus BUSD

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. Venus BUSD’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus BUSD’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Buying and Selling Venus BUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02174775 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $41,533,253.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus BUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus BUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Venus BUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus BUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.