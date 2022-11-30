Velas (VLX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $53.39 Million

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 30th. Velas has a total market capitalization of $53.39 million and approximately $803,563.37 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0224 or 0.00000133 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Velas has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00075798 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00061878 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000381 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00010137 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00023955 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000297 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005316 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,382,885,509 coins and its circulating supply is 2,382,885,508 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.