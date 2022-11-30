Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.

Vector Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.7% per year over the last three years. Vector Group has a dividend payout ratio of 67.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Vector Group to earn $1.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.4%.

VGR opened at $11.02 on Wednesday. Vector Group has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $17.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.47.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vector Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Vector Group news, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $160,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,769.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 66,347 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $711,903.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,064.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $160,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,769.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 251,347 shares of company stock worth $2,635,753. 7.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Vector Group by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Vector Group in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group during the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

