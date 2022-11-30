Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Director Acquires $57,000.00 in Stock

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) Director James W. Liken bought 75,000 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.76 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 229,378 shares in the company, valued at $174,327.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Vapotherm Stock Performance

Shares of Vapotherm stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.66. 390,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,435. Vapotherm, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $24.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vapotherm

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vapotherm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Vapotherm in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vapotherm in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vapotherm by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vapotherm Company Profile

VAPO has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research cut shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. William Blair cut shares of Vapotherm from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Vapotherm from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

