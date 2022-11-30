Vantage Consulting Group Inc Purchases 245 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 6.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 21.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 878,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,456,000 after purchasing an additional 153,642 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 14.4% in the first quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $49.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.49. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

