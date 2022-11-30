Vantage Consulting Group Inc Purchases 1,540 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,467 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,550,170 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,797,206,000 after buying an additional 1,808,548 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 25.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,827,474 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $346,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,605 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,446,463 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $569,436,000 after acquiring an additional 107,372 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $7,657,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,806,397 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $338,550,000 after purchasing an additional 222,261 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $38.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.14. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.