Vantage Consulting Group Inc Has $256,000 Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,643,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 64,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.17.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $147.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.73 and its 200-day moving average is $161.04.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 29.68%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

