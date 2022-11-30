Vantage Consulting Group Inc Grows Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 594 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Intuit were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 225.0% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $380.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $397.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $410.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $697.27. The company has a market capitalization of $107.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

INTU has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $538.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Intuit from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $500.58.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $607,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.