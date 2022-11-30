Vantage Consulting Group Inc Buys 227 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Moderna were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,029,000 after buying an additional 1,010,462 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,928,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,443,000 after buying an additional 2,641,144 shares during the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,336,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,601,000 after buying an additional 1,314,766 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,503,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,483,000 after purchasing an additional 20,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.68, for a total transaction of $5,347,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,468,941.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total value of $356,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,120.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.68, for a total transaction of $5,347,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,468,941.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 573,478 shares of company stock valued at $80,792,616 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $188.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.93.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $171.82 on Wednesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.03 and a 1 year high of $376.65. The stock has a market cap of $66.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.52 and a 200 day moving average of $147.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

