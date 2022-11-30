Vantage Consulting Group Inc Buys 1,062 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 27.3% in the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.7% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 40.3% in the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 52,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,326,000 after buying an additional 15,127 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,286,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,637,000 after buying an additional 220,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 9.4% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,042,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,993,903,000 after buying an additional 6,803,282 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW opened at $80.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $145.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 26.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $317,822.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $117,098.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,312.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $317,822.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 601,293 shares of company stock worth $47,659,759 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SCHW. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Erste Group Bank raised Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.92.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Further Reading

