Vantage Consulting Group Inc Boosts Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 772 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 250.0% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 405.3% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 421.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 58.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAYC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Paycom Software from $339.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen raised their price target on Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Paycom Software from $390.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.13.

Paycom Software Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $322.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.39. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.82 and a 12-month high of $450.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $326.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.98.

Paycom Software declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Paycom Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.