Vantage Consulting Group Inc Boosts Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,033 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 199.2% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 72.8% during the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 390.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. 49.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F stock opened at $13.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.35. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.