Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWG) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $161.71 and last traded at $161.91. Approximately 10,536 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 22,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.57.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.11.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.393 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $127,000.

