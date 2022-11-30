Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWG) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $161.71 and last traded at $161.91. Approximately 10,536 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 22,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.57.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.11.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.393 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%.
